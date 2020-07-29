Food & Drink

New Dunkin' coffee cereals contain small amount of caffeine

Post Cereals is brewing up two new products made with Dunkin' coffee.

They are Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte.

Post says the cereals contain very small amounts of caffeine - roughly a 10th of a cup of coffee.

Here's how each cereal is described by the company:

Post Dunkin' Caramel Macchiato cereal is brought to life with crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows to mimic the delicious, indulgent taste of the layered iced coffee beverage.

Post/Dunkin'



Post Dunkin' Mocha Latte cereal features a hint of chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows in honor of its namesake espresso.

Post/Dunkin



The cereals start hitting store shelves nationwide beginning in August.
