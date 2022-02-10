Unsolved for 50 years: North Carolina triple murder now blamed on 'Dixie Mafia'

EMBED <>More Videos

'Dixie Mafia' blamed for unsolved triple murder in 1972

BOONE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 50-year-old triple homicide case has finally been solved.

Police in Boone say that the alleged perpetrator, Billy Wayne Davis, 81, along with 3 others were responsible for the murders of Bryce Durham, his wife Virginia and their son Bobby in 1972.

The three victims were found murdered inside their Watauga County home after a snow storm.

For 47 years, the case sat unsolved. But then in 2019 investigators caught a break.

The son of one of the accomplices called in a tip to authorities. He had been researching and writing a book about his father; during one prison visit, his father reportedly confessed to killing three people in North Carolina during a heavy snowstorm.

That tip reignited the investigation.

Authorities interviewed Davis, who is already behind bars serving a life sentence for a crime committed in Georgia and followed new leads confirming he was the lone surviving suspect. He told investigators he was the getaway driver and never entered the Durham family's home.

Davis said three other men, Billy Sunday Birt, Bobby Gene Gaddis and Charles David Reed, were the ones responsible for the murders. They have all since died.

The four men were known as the Dixie Mafia, and they were involved in dozens of violent crimes across the Southeast in the 1960s and 70s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boonegeorgiahomicide investigationhomicidecold case
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Granville County deputy involved in fatal shooting
Unruly passenger forces Frontier flight from NYC to divert to RDU
Betty Davis, singer, model and songwriter, dies at 77
Medical examiner reveals Bob Saget's cause of death
9-year-old girl critically injured in apparent road rage shooting
Driver attacked with machete while waiting at Brier Creek red light
Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
Show More
These US states have lowest life expectancy, according to new report
Durham DA releases annual report amid sharp rise in murders
Southeastern states have lowest life expectancy in US
LATEST: National Guard to help Alamance Co. hospital
Biden encourages states build electric car charging stations
More TOP STORIES News