WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

More than 200 turkeys given away at Annual Turkey Toss in Raleigh

WTVD logo
Friday, December 15, 2023 3:11AM
More than 200 turkeys given away at Annual Turkey Toss in Raleigh
The annual event handed out turkeys to non-profits, active duty military members and veterans.
WTVD

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tis the season for turkey.

Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston hosted its annual Christmas Turkey Toss in Raleigh. More than 200 turkeys were given way during the event on Thursday.

"We always want to think about those who just would not otherwise have. You know what most people will have for Thanksgiving and Christmas. And so it's just a way for us to give from our heart back to the community," Coldwell Banker CEO David Jones said.

The real estate company has donated over 5,000 turkeys to more than 200 nonprofits, active military members, and veterans.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW