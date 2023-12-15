More than 200 turkeys given away at Annual Turkey Toss in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tis the season for turkey.

Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston hosted its annual Christmas Turkey Toss in Raleigh. More than 200 turkeys were given way during the event on Thursday.

"We always want to think about those who just would not otherwise have. You know what most people will have for Thanksgiving and Christmas. And so it's just a way for us to give from our heart back to the community," Coldwell Banker CEO David Jones said.

The real estate company has donated over 5,000 turkeys to more than 200 nonprofits, active military members, and veterans.