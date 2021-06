RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- 19-year-old Cole Pirrung and Widespread won first place in the Big Rock Blue Marlin tournament in Morehead City this weekend taking home more than $1.6 million.Pirrung and his team reeled in a 656.5-pound marlin on Friday night. It took them around four hours to bring it in."I should be exhausted right now," Pirrung said. "I'm feeling very far from it. I'd say there's a little shock and adrenaline."This obviously is a once-in-a-lifetime experience hanging a fish in the Big Rock," Pirrung added.