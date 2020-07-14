Weather

Comet Neowise to be visible again this week: Where and how to see it in Raleigh

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Comet Neowise will once again be visible to the naked eye this week.

It will appear early in the morning and during the evening after sunset. The window to see the comet will be much longer in the evening.

WHEN TO LOOK



NASA JPL ambassader Tony Rice created this app that allows you to see when Neowise is visible at your specific location. The chart above are the times for Raleigh.

WHERE TO LOOK



You'll want to look northwest at the horizon. It will be located below the Big Dipper constellation. It's best to get to a place away from city lights to avoid light pollution. Neowise will be close to the horizon so try to find an area where trees won't crowd the view.

Comet Neowise was discovered in March by NASA. It survived its trip to the sun and now it's headed back to the outer solar system. Make sure to try to see it this week, because it won't be visible for another 6,800 years.

Spectacular photos, videos as Comet Neowise streaks past Earth
EMBED More News Videos

Newly discovered Comet Neowise is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail. See photos and videos from July Neowise sightings around the world so far.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncraleighspacescience
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's Gov. Cooper's plan for reopening NC schools
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper makes announcement about 2020-21 school year
Body found in Wake Co. home could be connected to 2 Raleigh deaths
Dozens of beagles saved from hoarding house
Fayetteville leaders push for water safety after 1-year-old drowns
Duke pediatrician urges state to follow COVID-19 data for school plan
DOT: COVID-19 affects roadside cleanup, too
Show More
Stunning sight as Comet Neowise streaks past Earth: WATCH
Florida now 'epicenter' of COVID-19 pandemic, doctor says
Why you won't be getting change back at some stores
Horse at NC coast dies after choking on apple
Convicted murderer escapes juvenile detention in Virginia
More TOP STORIES News