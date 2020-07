Comet Neowise to be visible again this week: Where and how to see it in Raleigh

EMBED >More News Videos Newly discovered Comet Neowise is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail. See photos and videos from July Neowise sightings around the world so far.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Comet Neowise will once again be visible to the naked eye this week.It will appear early in the morning and during the evening after sunset. The window to see the comet will be much longer in the evening.NASA JPL ambassader Tony Rice created this app that allows you to see when Neowise is visible at your specific location. The chart above are the times for Raleigh.You'll want to look northwest at the horizon. It will be located below the Big Dipper constellation. It's best to get to a place away from city lights to avoid light pollution. Neowise will be close to the horizon so try to find an area where trees won't crowd the view.Comet Neowise was discovered in March by NASA. It survived its trip to the sun and now it's headed back to the outer solar system. Make sure to try to see it this week, because it won't be visible for another 6,800 years.