Community concerns lead to prostitution bust at Cary massage parlors

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Because of community concerns Cary police said they conducted a "limited operation" involving massage businesses.Late last week Jin Li, 42, was arrested at the Koko Spa on Southeast Maynard Road.A mile away at Studio Salons on Northeast Maynard Road, police arrested 43-year-old Jin Hongmei.Both women are charged with practicing massage without a license and prostitution.Moana Anderson and her husband brought their four daughters to the indoor playground next door Monday."That's kind of scary because we wanted our kids to be safe," Anderson told ABC11.The people who run the indoor playground said since they've opened they've been suspicious about the business next door.But they were still surprised when we told them the details of the arrests."Did not know what was going on in there. But there's no place for that here in Cary, said Angel Island Fun Park manager Cecilia Soto."Cary is a nice city. We live happy. We live in a real good place and that has no place here. It has to go," Soto said.Men showed up at both businesses today but the doors were locked.