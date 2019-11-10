Community & Events

24-hour board game marathon in Cary raises money for genetic disorder

(Jeremy Baker)
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gamers gathered at the Gamer's Armory in Cary for a 24-hours marathon of board games and more while raising money for those with Turner Syndrome.

The board game event started at 8 a.m. where people could come in and play board games for a full 24-hours.


According to the Gamers for Cures website, the event raised over $130,000 and this year plans to raise over $20,000.

As of Saturday night, the event has met its goal of $5,000 and raised $5,450.



Click here to donate to the cause.

According to MayoClinic, Turner syndrome affects only females, causing women to have developmental issues, including short height, possible failure of ovaries and heart defects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscarygamescommunityfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second man charged in deadly Raleigh shooting
No. 4 Clemson continues playoff push with trip to NC State
Honoring veterans on the NC Capitol grounds
Police investigating crash on Raleigh greenway
Emu missing for 3 weeks found in Durham
Woman dead, 2 injured in Raleigh shooting, officials say
4 injured after couples argument leads to stabbing at Cary CinéBistro
Show More
Video appears to show Popeyes employee body slamming woman
Hope Mills adopts woman with stage 4 cancer, family for Christmas
Roommate arrested in death of missing college student
Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished
Sen. Tillis pledges to reserve judgment on Trump, impeachment
More TOP STORIES News