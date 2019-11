24-hour board game marathon in Cary raises money for genetic disorder

Almost the halfway point for #GamersForCure event. Come down to cary at the @thegamersarmory and help out doe #TurnerSyndrome. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/I2e4HqjLCC — Jeremy Baker (@FancyPantsWTVD) November 10, 2019

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gamers gathered at the Gamer's Armory in Cary for a 24-hours marathon of board games and more while raising money for those with Turner Syndrome.The board game event started at 8 a.m. where people could come in and play board games for a full 24-hours.According to the Gamers for Cures website, the event raised over $130,000 and this year plans to raise over $20,000.As of Saturday night, the event has met its goal of $5,000 and raised $5,450. According to MayoClinic , Turner syndrome affects only females, causing women to have developmental issues, including short height, possible failure of ovaries and heart defects.