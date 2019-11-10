24-hour board game marathon in Cary raises money for genetic disorder

The board game event started at 8 a.m. where people could come in and play board games for a full 24-hours.
Doors are open to the public at the @thegamersarmory for the #gamersForCure event #gfc2019 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/eUp1t49iMJ— Jeremy Baker (@FancyPantsWTVD) November 9, 2019
According to the Gamers for Cures website, the event raised over $130,000 and this year plans to raise over $20,000.
As of Saturday night, the event has met its goal of $5,000 and raised $5,450.
Almost the halfway point for #GamersForCure event. Come down to cary at the @thegamersarmory and help out doe #TurnerSyndrome. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/I2e4HqjLCC— Jeremy Baker (@FancyPantsWTVD) November 10, 2019
According to MayoClinic, Turner syndrome affects only females, causing women to have developmental issues, including short height, possible failure of ovaries and heart defects.