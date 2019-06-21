ABC11 Together: Triangle chefs joining forces for picnic to fight opioid epidemic

Well-known Triangle chefs are joining forces this weekend to help fight the opioid epidemic.
Blake Gotliffe, owner of Clayton's Under the Oak Farm and Cafe in Clayton, is hosting a fundraising event in honor of his best friend, Reece Byrd.
Reece died from a heroin overdose two years ago.
"He was the kindest, most loving and fun person I have ever known," said Gotliffe. "When he passed, being an opiate addiction survivor myself, I decided to do whatever I could to help prevent more beautiful souls from leaving this earth to early."
Gotliffe has assembled 15 Triangle chefs for a Sunday evening picnic on his farm in Clayton for the "Roots for Reece" event.
Gotliffe says 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition, a non-profit works to prevent opiate overdoses.
In addition to the chefs, breweries, distilleries, and purveyors are creating a picnic spread that will include small plates, craft beer, cocktails, wine, live music and more, all under the canopy of an oak tree.
Participating Chefs:
Andrew Smith - Former Executive Chef, Buku Wake Forest
Caroline Morrison - Chef/Owner, The Fiction Kitchen
Jake Wood - Executive Chef, Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
Kim Conyer Hunter - Chef/Owner, Umma Dumpling
Serge Falcoz-vigne - Executive Chef, Saint Jacques French Cuisine
Christopher Lopez - Executive Chef, Postmaster
Katrin Sydnor - Pastry Chef, Garland and Co-owner, Way Out Confections
Regan Stachler - Chef/Owner, Hull Foods
Bobby McFarland - Consulting Chef for The Kitchen
Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Ruiz - Chefs, Wye Hill Kitchen + Brewing
Marco Zapata - Pastry Chef, Whiskey Kitchen
Betty Saleh - Executive Chef, Neomonde
Margaret Hennessee - Chef/Owner, Maxamillions
Megan Campbell Gotliffe - Pastry Chef, I Do Cakes LLC
Blake Gotliffe - Chef/Owner, Under the Oak Cafe
Breweries and distilleries:
Deep River Brewing Company
Double Barley Brewing
Neuse River Brewing
Wye Hill Kitchen + Brewing
TOPO Organic Distillery
Ticket Information:
Tickets are available online for $100 per adult and $15 per child.
Tickets include food, drinks, a raffle ticket and a Roots for Reece t-shirt.
When:
Sunday, June 23
4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Where:
Under the Oak Farm
1126 Ridge Drive
Clayton, N.C. 27520
