Anti-Violence Freaky 5K

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Legacy 318, a nonprofit organization, is hosting an anti-gun violence Freaky 5K.

It's this Saturday, October 26 at 9 a.m. at Spring Forest Road Park in Raleigh.

The event honors the Ayana McAllister Foundation. The Saint Augustine's University student was the victim of gun violence during a visit home during spring break. Those taking part in the 5K are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume. More information here.
