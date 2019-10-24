Anti-Violence Freaky 5K

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Legacy 318, a nonprofit organization, is hosting an anti-gun violence Freaky 5K.It's this Saturday, October 26 at 9 a.m. at Spring Forest Road Park in Raleigh.The event honors the Ayana McAllister Foundation. The Saint Augustine's University student was the victim of gun violence during a visit home during spring break. Those taking part in the 5K are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume.