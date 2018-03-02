COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Apex United Methodist Church hosts Prom Shoppe with free dresses

EMBED </>More Videos

Dresses are donated by individuals and stores in the community.

By
APEX, NC (WTVD) --
For the 10th year, Apex United Methodist Church will host a Prom Shoppe distributing free dresses for young women in need.

"The Prom Shoppe is a two-day event we have every year where girls in our area or outside the area can come and get a dress, shoes, makeup, jewelry, everything they need for the prom at no cost to them," explained Stacy Kivett, Prom Shoppe mission leader.

Dresses are donated by individuals and stores in the community. Many of the dresses are brand new and donations will still be taken until the day of the event. Kivett says sizes 14 and up are especially needed as well as shoes size nine and up.

Prom Shoppe will be located at the Apex United Methodist Church on March 16 and 17.



Referrals are not required to get a dress.

"We want any girl who wants to go to her prom but maybe this isn't a priority financially to be able to go," explained Kivett.

"So, this is a chance for her to come and we have a great time, dressing rooms, balloons, music, a great fun atmosphere where she can come and go through hundreds and hundreds of dresses and have a really great time and still feel like a princess that night."

When: Friday March 16, 2018 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday March 17, 2018 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Apex United Methodist Church
100 S. Hughes Street, Apex, North Carolina
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdressespromApex
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Lazy Daze
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News