Backstreet Boys stopping in Raleigh on 'DNA World Tour'

The Backstreet Boys are back and they are coming to Raleigh -- alright! (Backstreet Boys)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Backstreet Boys are back (alright) and they're coming to Raleigh!

The Backstreet Boys are going on tour for their biggest show in 18 years and they're making a stop at PNC Arena.



The tour will start on May 11, 2019, and the boys will perform all over North America and Europe, landing in Raleigh on Aug. 20.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 12 on LiveNation.com.

Every ticket purchased to the North American tour will include a copy of their album "DNA," which will be released on Jan. 25.

More information about tickets and ticket bundling can be found on Ticketmaster's website.

For the new album, each member "analyzed their individual DNA profiles to see what crucial element each member represents in the group's DNA," a news release said.



"That's what I love about this album," adds band-member Kevin Richardson. "We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It's our DNA. We're really proud of that."

