RALEIGH (WTVD) --After 45 years, KISS will go on a "final tour ever," and the band is making a stop in Raleigh.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is saying goodbye to the makeup, hair, and flames after the End of the Road tour.
The tour will start on Jan. 31, 2019, in Vancouver, B.C., and then play another 43 shows throughout North America.
The famous band will make its way to PNC Arena on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Meet and greet passes will go on sale Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at KISS' website.
General admission will go on sale Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation's website.
Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase presale tickets from 12 p.m. on Oct. 31 through Nov. 1 at 10 p.m.
For information can be found on Citi's website.