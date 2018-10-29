COMMUNITY & EVENTS

KISS to play at PNC Arena during 'End of the Road' tour

EMBED </>More Videos

Promotional video from the band (KISS)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
After 45 years, KISS will go on a "final tour ever," and the band is making a stop in Raleigh.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is saying goodbye to the makeup, hair, and flames after the End of the Road tour.

The tour will start on Jan. 31, 2019, in Vancouver, B.C., and then play another 43 shows throughout North America.

The famous band will make its way to PNC Arena on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Meet and greet passes will go on sale Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at KISS' website.

General admission will go on sale Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation's website.

Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase presale tickets from 12 p.m. on Oct. 31 through Nov. 1 at 10 p.m.

For information can be found on Citi's website.

Elton John to perform in Raleigh during farewell tour
When are you gonna come down? Actually, in March of 2019. Yep, that's right, Sir Elton John is bringing his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour to Raleigh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventslive musicconcertraleigh newswake county newsentertainmentcelebrityRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Animal Protection Society of Durham to raffle off 'Hamilton' tickets
Shop local spotlight: Petale
Shop local spotlight: House of Swank
Shop local spotlight: Apex Outfitter and Board Co.
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Student shot at Charlotte-area high school dies
Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta, network says
Charlotte woman fired after video of racist rant goes viral
Man survives days in mine shaft, fights off rattlesnakes
No survivors expected from Indonesia plane crash, officials say
Free gas giveaway happening Monday and Tuesday
Bodies of missing sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
18-year-old shot in head at Halloween Party in Orange Co.
Show More
Safe trick-or-treating options available in Raleigh
Deer-related car crashes decreased in 2018, study finds
Animal Protection Society of Durham to raffle off 'Hamilton' tickets
Scarecast: The forecast for trick-or-treating in the Triangle
11 years later, Stacy Peterson's family still left with questions
More News