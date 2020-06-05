Community & Events

Names of African-Americans killed at the hands of police written along American Tobacco Trail

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The artist goes unknown, but drawn in the asphalt is "Black Lives Matter" as well as the names of African Americans that were killed unjustly or murdered by law enforcement, leaving a trail of tragedy along the American Tobacco Trail, which crosses Durham, Chatham and Wake counties.

"That was the basis of the civil rights movement and some of the privileges we enjoy today," Ernest Thompson said.

During the 50s and 60s, Thompson told ABC11 he participated in Civil Rights movements.

"We've come a long way but it's that little undercurrent of racism in this country," Thompson said.

While the art is admirable, Thompson and many others in this country are wondering, 'What will come next?'

RELATED: Downtown Raleigh restaurants paint boards, spread beauty and hope

"I really don't have an answer... I really don't. I thought we had come a long ways," Thompson said. "I thought race relations were a little better than what it is, so I'm a little disappointed."

Despite the gloominess of the situation, Thompson still has hope.

"It looks like you had a lot of younger people joining, a lot of young whites... So maybe there's a bit of change."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamdurham countychatham countywake countyblack lives matterchatham county newsgeorge floydafrican americanswake county newsdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Bars, gyms may open sooner than expected
Amazon opening store in Raleigh that will sell most popular items
Buffalo police video results in 2 officers suspended
Raleigh mayor to speak at 11:30 after days of demonstrations
Wake Co. teen starts new business amid summer job shortage
2.5M new US jobs added in May, defying economists' expectations
Fayetteville group offers open-minded discussions on racism
Show More
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Pork chop marinade
Free donuts! Delicious deals for National Donut Day
Storms possible Friday afternoon
Man arrested after body of girlfriend found in Clayton apartment
Hoke Co. prepares to host 2nd memorial service for George Floyd
More TOP STORIES News