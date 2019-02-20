Bunn High School rapper featured in NBA All-Star Game coverage

BUNN, N.C. (WTVD) --Bunn High freshman Raymond Barnes was featured in the NBA's All-Star game highlight video, which was released by the league on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
In less than 24 hours, the video received more than 1.2 million views on Instagram.
Barnes performs professionally under the name Ray Emmanuel. The 14 year old's song "TAKE OVER Freestyle" plays over a minute of highlights from this past weekend's All-Star Game in the Instagram video; a longer version is posted on the league's Twitter page.
Last month, Barnes performed at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative service at the King Center in Atlanta, Ga., after receiving an invite from Dr. King's family.
He had previously been featured on the NFL's Instagram page, where he was seen performing a song next to Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.
If you're interested in downloading "TAKE OVER Freestyle," click here.