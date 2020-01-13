Thousands of census jobs are up for grabs in Cumberland County as the U.S. Census Bureau is still trying to find temporary workers.
On Monday, the NC Works Bus Tour will hold a job recruiting event. The event is from noon until 5 p.m. at the Cumberland County Department of Health parking lot on Ramsey Street.
Thousands of census jobs are also available in the Triangle. You can apply online at 2020census.gov
Census jobs recruiting event set for Monday in Cumberland County
