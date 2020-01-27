Coronavirus concerns postpone Chapel Hill Chinese festival

The Lightup Chinese new year festival in Chapel Hill will be postponed this year due to coronavirus concerns, organizers said.The festival, which draws 15-20,000 people, was originally scheduled for Feb. 2 on West Franklin Street. A new date hasn't been set.An organizer told ABC11 this is a safety precaution since many visitors may be traveling from China.The festival features a lantern parade and exhibitions, performances, authentic Chinese food and more.The year 2020 is considered the year of the rat.This Chinese School at Chapel Hill is listed as the main organizer, while the Chinese American Friendship Association of North Carolina is a co-organizer and the town of Chapel Hill is a partner.