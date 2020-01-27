Community & Events

Coronavirus concerns postpone Chapel Hill Chinese festival

By
The Lightup Chinese new year festival in Chapel Hill will be postponed this year due to coronavirus concerns, organizers said.

The festival, which draws 15-20,000 people, was originally scheduled for Feb. 2 on West Franklin Street. A new date hasn't been set.

An organizer told ABC11 this is a safety precaution since many visitors may be traveling from China.

RELATED | Happy Lunar New Year! 2020 is the Year of the Rat

The festival features a lantern parade and exhibitions, performances, authentic Chinese food and more.

The year 2020 is considered the year of the rat.

This Chinese School at Chapel Hill is listed as the main organizer, while the Chinese American Friendship Association of North Carolina is a co-organizer and the town of Chapel Hill is a partner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschapel hillchapel hill newslunar new year
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 5 killed in murder-suicide: Craven Co. sheriff
Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Cold sends more sea turtles to rehab than ever before
Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album'
Impeachment trial: Democrats demand John Bolton testify
'One of the greatest': Fans in NC mourn Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
Show More
105-year-old World War II veteran dies
Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation
J. Cole wins Best Rap Song at 2020 Grammy Award
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash kills 9, including 2 coaches
Gov. Cooper orders flags at half-staff for NC soldier killed in Syria
More TOP STORIES News