'Delivering Good' gives Fayetteville Florence victims a fresh start

The City Of Fayetteville is "Delivering Good."It's been nearly two months since Hurricane Florence devastated the coast and parts of the Sandhills. On Friday, the city teamed up with NOBLE, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement to help give flood victims a fresh start."The community was impacted tremendously, so you know, $17 billion in damages, 53 people lost their lives, and several thousands of people who were uprooted and lost everything," said Mayor Mitch Colvin.Rodney Hall is one of those who lost a lot. His home in Tar Heel was destroyed by the raging Cape Fear River."We had to swim out on the air mattress with our clothes and stuff on there before they all got soaked. We lost our furniture, everything; our food," Hall said.And when you're in that position, you're grateful for a "hand-me-down" or two, but that wasn't what hundreds of people waiting outside the U.S Flea Mall were waiting for. "Delivering Good" dropped off millions of dollars in new merchandise.It works like a shopping spree. Residents must register with their FEMA number. They get a bag and a personal shopper to help them find what they needThe distribution drive continues Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. You must have received FEMA assistance to participate.