COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Duke legend Nolan Smith aims to get teen-specific cancer wards built at Duke, UNC

EMBED </>More Videos

Duke legend Nolan Smith aims to get new cancer wards built at Duke and UNC Hospitals

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Nolan Smith. Former ACC Player of the Year. National Champ. N-Dot Smitty. The People's Champ.

There are players more beloved than Nolan Smith in Duke's history, but it's a short list. Now the Director of Basketball Ops for the Blue Devil basketball program, Smith has a packed schedule.

Smith's schedule isn't so packed that he doesn't find time to help others though. Smith's passion project is getting teen-specific cancer wards built at both Duke and UNC Hospitals. It's a $100M project, which is certainly no easy feat. Despite the challenge, Smith is determined.

As an ambassador and fundraiser for Teen Cancer America, he's made it his mission to help teens battling the disease.

There are already wards designed for young children and adults, but Smith wants to fill in the gaps so teens battling cancer can have their own space, attentive to their specific station in life.

Smith frequently visits patients at Duke, hoping to boost their spirits, while having his own bolstered as well.

This weekend's 'Hoop-a-thon' is the second annual. Last year's was held at the Emily K Center in Durham. While it was a success, Nolan is hoping a venue change to the iconic Cameron Indoor Stadium will spur even more interest, and in turn raise more money.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

You can register online at Teen Cancer America's website and make your pledge, or just show up. Walk-ins are more than welcome.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Lazy Daze
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Tarboro child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Woman ID'd after being found dead at entrance to Central Carolina Hospital
Police: Raleigh laundromat served as front for marijuana, opiate trafficking
There were 110 reported car break-ins in Durham last week
Letter containing bleached flour leads to hazmat incident on NCCU campus
Durham Confederate monument committee meets days after Silent Sam is toppled
Troubleshooter: Raleigh mom thankful dangerous bus stop changed
People questioning UNC Police's response to Silent Sam protest
Show More
Judge deems 'Ramsey Street Rapist' a risk to society, denies bond
Task force commits to making NC schools safer
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
More News