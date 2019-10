You have the chance to win tickets to the Durham 150 Closing Ceremony!The event is Saturday, November 2 at the Durham Performing Arts Center.You can enter to win on our Instagram page. Just be sure to follow us, like the sweepstakes post and tag @DurhamNC150 in the comments.Contest period: Wednesday, October 23 at 12 p.m. - Monday, October 28 at 12 p.m.