Durham dance teacher makes house call to student discouraged by virtual lessons

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Virtual lessons will never replace what it is like to physically be amongst peers, so a Durham dance teacher made a house call to one student feeling discouraged by their virtual sessions.

Brittany Harlan from Empower Dance Studio stopped by Evangelina's porch to teach ballet.


The lessons took place at a distance.

The teacher grew concerned when she didn't see the 7-year-old in their virtual class all week. She later learned that Evangelina was feeling sad and missed seeing her teachers and classmates.

"That's why we do what we do at Empower Studio. It's not about us. It's about them and keeping their spirits lifted," said Harlan. "It just really warmed my heart that I was able to do that for Evangelina."

Evangelina tells ABC11 Harlan's visit made her day.

"I was excited. I was afraid she was going to say I don't want to get sick or nothing," said Evangelina.

Evangelina's mother, Tamara Vania was thrilled too and says her daughter is motivated again.

"That was the support that I needed to help Evangelina see that we all want her do well and continue to improve in her dancing," Tamara says in encouragement of her daughter.
