Volunteers with the Durham Rescue Mission cooked all night long to serve up a Thanksgiving feast for those in need.For the 44th year, the group is hosting its Community Thanksgiving Dinner for homeless or needy families.More than 500 volunteers came out to help cook up 65 turkeys and 200 pounds of pork ribs on giant smokers in the parking lot.Through Dec. 31, the Durham Rescue Mission said it has a donor who will match up to $250,000 in new monetary donations.