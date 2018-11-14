Fayetteville church celebrates 60 years of 'World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner'

NOW: 60th annual World’s Largest Spaghetti Dinner. Nearly 9000 plates sold so far. Only 8200 were sold last year. All proceeds go to local agencies like @RedCross and @SAFayetteville. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/GzpWeYBTez — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) November 14, 2018

A church community is celebrating a mouth-watering milestone in its effort to fill community needs.Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church hosted its 60th annual "World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner." Dozens of parishioners spent the week cooking and preparing for the day-long dinner event.Organizers said they sold more dinners this year than last, a total of more than 9,000 plates at the carry-out extravaganza.They said it's a tradition that would not have been possible without community support."We are very appreciative of everything the community does to help us," said church member Jerry Anagnostopoulos. "Also our community that comes out and helps us put this event on and make it such a success every year."Organizers said all of the proceeds go to several charities, including the Salvation Army and American Red Cross.