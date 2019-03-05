Community & Events

First flower field blooms at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh

A new attraction is blooming in Raleigh and it is quickly becoming a popular spot on social media.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new attraction is blooming in Raleigh and it is quickly becoming a popular spot on social media.

A ribbon of daffodils is winding through Dorothea Dix Park with the Raleigh skyline as a backdrop.

Photographer Jane Rouse spent a dry and sunny day taking pictures amongst the flowers field. "I think these flowers are absolutely amazing!" Rouse said. "I love the way they wander, and if you get down low like this they look like they never end."
The field is located behind the Flower Cottage, a property managed and used by the Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

According to the Dorothea Dix Park Facebook page, the parks crew created the daffodil field.

In 2018, the sunflower field at Dix park was a social media hit in Raleigh with thousands flocking to take pictures among the sunflowers.

Raleigh Parks and Recreation officials told ABC11 they will plant the sunflowers in May. In 2018, the sunflowers peaked in July.

Until they return, the daffodil field is a welcome ray of color as many wait for spring to arrive.

The Spring Fling Adult Egg Hunt and at Dix Park will be in the Flowers Field on April 13. The free event is popular and fills up quickly.

If you want to visit the daffodil field, it is located behind the Flower Cottage, next to the Kirby building on Dix campus.
