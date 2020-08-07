Community & Events

ABC11 Together: Back-to-School Brigade giving away school supplies to military families

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Children in military families around Fort Bragg are getting a jumpstart on the new school year with free backpacks full of school supplies.

It's part of Operation Homefront's two-day event called the Back-to-School Brigade.

Hundreds of children are receiving new school supplies at the VFW post on Chance St.

Operation Homefront says it is taking extra steps, including practicing social distancing, to ensure the safety of the families, volunteers and staff.

Eligible famlies include all ranks, Active Duty, Guard and Reserves, any duty status, and Post 9/11 wounded, ill, or injured service member of any rank, both currently serving and those no longer serving in the military.

Operation Homefront helps military families with financial struggles. The organization says it has fulfilled over 44,000 requests from military families, providing more than $28 million in relief.

Click here for registration for the Back-to-School Brigade.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfayettevillefort braggeducationabc11 togethercommunity
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 38th Annual Dogwood Festival officially canceled
Mark Jacobson, renowned local car dealer, dies at 73
Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
Don's Big Recipe: Chicken and Noodles
Stuff-the-Bus drive helps kids get school supplies
Local firefighters save elderly brothers trapped in tornado debris
3 separate wrecks caused major back-up in Orange County
Show More
National Guard troops return, reuniting with family and loved ones
What educators are buying to prepare in a pandemic
Need to unplug? Private eco-cabins open outside of Raleigh
Cooper tours Oak Island, a town left without power or running water
NOAA increases hurricane season forecast
More TOP STORIES News