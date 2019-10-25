Community & Events

Fort Bragg soldier brings fun and screams with returning haunted house

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg soldier's passion for bringing the fun and screams continues to grow in the form of a 2,000 square foot haunted house in Linden Oaks.

The site is called the "Mouth of Madness" and was put together by Master Sergeant David Wampole and his colleague Ben Dall.

The attraction has more than 10 rooms and 15 characters that take you along 12 minutes of heart-pounding fun.

However, this immersive experience had more humble beginnings. It all began in Wampole's in-home haunted house back in 2016.

The active-military member always had a passion for storytelling and horror from a very young age.

"I loved Halloween, and I would go to haunted houses, probably went to a hundred of them," Wampole said.

Three years later, he and Dall are trading that home for the parking lot outside the Chay Youth Center.

"This whole thing has become a conglomerate of volunteers," Wampole said.

The volunteer-run operation is sending all of its proceeds to the Family Readiness Group, within the Signal Intelligence Sustainment Company for the 82nd Airborne Division.
They, along with other non-profit groups that assist veterans, will be receiving the money from these haunts.

Wampole formed a company recently called "Full on Fears." Once he retires in the coming months, he intends to take the mobile haunted house public.

"I'd eventually like to be the best-haunted attraction in the triangle area," Wampole said.

The attraction is open to people with a Department of Defense ID or visitors with guest passes.

Admission is a $5 donation or you can donate $10 for an extra frightening experience.

The Mouth of Madness is open weekends starting at 6 p.m. until Halloween Day.

