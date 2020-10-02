Community & Events

Free online summit to offer resources and tools for caregivers

Caring for a loved one can be challenging and overwhelming. Those that are providing care during COVID-19 need even more support and encouragement. This is why ABC11 is proud to be a sponsor of the 2020 Virtual Caregivers Summit on October 22. This online event runs 9 am - 4 pm and is an opportunity to view educational sessions and participate in live Q&A with panelists. There's no fee to participate and the content will be available for future reference to all those that register.

To register, go to www.caregiverssummit.org
