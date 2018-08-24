COMMUNITY & EVENTS

From victims to victory: 2 burglarized Raleigh churches unite for good cause

Churches hold backpack giveaways.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Two South Raleigh churches, Word of Truth and St. Barnabas Presbyterian Church, plan to co-host a back to school backpack giveaway on Saturday, August 25 from 10 am - 1 pm at Carolina Pines Community Park Center. The churches say being burglarized on the same night in 2017 led to the partnership.

"Whenever we were interviewed because we were interviewed separately, we both said the same thing that we saw our break-in as a blessing because it brought us together, and we were looking forward to doing some community projects in our neighborhood," Regina Alexander with St. Barnabas Presbyterian Church said.

"It's like the gospel story what enemy meant for your bad, you got to work it out for your good," explained Bishop Cortez Winston, Pastor of Word of Truth Church. "That's what's happening now. We were victimized and victims but now able to use it for victory in this community. Two churches able to go out and then join with the community and empower the youth in the community and I think that's very powerful," Winston said.

The churches say this is the start of their partnership as they plan future positive events in their community.

The backpack giveaway is first come, first served. It runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carolina Pines Park Community Center.
