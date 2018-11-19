Ft. Bragg soldiers to prepare massive Thanksgiving meal

It's a bit like Santa's workshop -- but in the kitchen. Once again the men and women with the 25th Quarter Master Company at Ft. Bragg will frantically but methodically begin work to feed an army.They'll be preparing a huge Thanksgiving feast for hundreds of soldiers and their families on post later this week. Not only will the meal have turkey and all the trimmings, but prime rib, ham, and desserts to suit every taste.And as important at the food is, the event will be also a feast for the eyes. Each year the soldiers go all out with decorations, including fancy ice sculptures and table settings.The Thanksgiving meal may not be like at mama's house. But for the hundreds of Bragg personnel and their kin who will enjoy it, it'll be the next best thing!ABC11's Akilah Davis will be with the soldiers Monday as they begin preparations for the