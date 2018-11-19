COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Ft. Bragg soldiers to prepare massive Thanksgiving meal

EMBED </>More Videos

The men and women with the 25th Quarter Master Company at Ft. Bragg will begin work tonight to feed an army.

By
It's a bit like Santa's workshop -- but in the kitchen. Once again the men and women with the 25th Quarter Master Company at Ft. Bragg will frantically but methodically begin work to feed an army.

They'll be preparing a huge Thanksgiving feast for hundreds of soldiers and their families on post later this week. Not only will the meal have turkey and all the trimmings, but prime rib, ham, and desserts to suit every taste.

And as important at the food is, the event will be also a feast for the eyes. Each year the soldiers go all out with decorations, including fancy ice sculptures and table settings.

The Thanksgiving meal may not be like at mama's house. But for the hundreds of Bragg personnel and their kin who will enjoy it, it'll be the next best thing!

ABC11's Akilah Davis will be with the soldiers Monday as they begin preparations for the
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfort braggsoldiersthanksgivingFort Bragg
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Tainted Brunswick stew blamed for food poisoning at church barbecue
World Day of Remembrance held in Raleigh for deceased drivers
ABC11 Together: Triangle groups honored for philanthropic work
Durham high school students learn from 'Hamilton' cast
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Chapel Hill man arrested for going 157 mph while trying to escape cops
Chris Watts to be sentenced Monday for killing family
Amber Alert: Hania Aguilar has been missing for 2 weeks
Tainted Brunswick stew blamed for food poisoning at church barbecue
Fort Bragg soldier identified as victim in deadly motorcycle crash
Car catches fire after crash in Durham
NCDOT checking equipment in preparation for winter weather
N.J. couple died in interstate crash while traveling to their wedding
Show More
Raleigh pig predicts cold winter in North Carolina
Body of NC teacher killed in Mexico recovered, Facebook post says
Goldsboro principal accused of raping 12-year-old student
17-year-old survives terrifying crash during Grand Prix
Pfizer to raise drug prices beginning in January
More News