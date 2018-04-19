BARBARA BUSH

Funeral arrangements announced for former First Lady Barbara Bush

REMEMBERING BARBARA BUSH: Former First Lady Barbara Bush's funeral arrangements

HOUSTON, Texas --
Barbara Bush's funeral will be held at St. Martin's Church in Houston, where she and the former president have been devoted members for decades. She repeatedly has said she wanted a very simple service.

Her body was taken to the George H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home in Houston for private visitation

A private visitation will be held Thursday and Friday for Barbara Bush.


Friday, Mrs. Bush will lie in repose where the public can pay their respects from noon until midnight. Houston Metro bus service will shuttle visitors from Second Baptist Parking Lot to St. Martin's.

Houston police outlined their security plan regarding the public viewing.

Houston police outlined their security plan regarding the public viewing.

HPD announces security measures for Barbara Bush's funeral.



Saturday will be a private service for 1,500 guests.

Several former presidents and first ladies plan to attend.

The funeral procession will run from Houston to College Station and proceed through Memorial Park. The motorcade will go north on Westcott, then up Highway 290, Highway 6, into College Station via Texas Avenue. The procession will turn left on George Bush Drive, and right into the library on Barbara Bush Drive.

The burial ceremony will be private.

