Glass pumpkin patch dazzles in suburban Chicago

LISLE, Ill. --
While the rest of the country is hitting the pumpkin patches in advance of Halloween, one in the Chicago suburbs will be filled with thousands of hand-blown glass pumpkins this weekend.

The eighth annual Glass Pumpkin Patch event is bringing work from 17 artists from across the country to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois. Nine of the artists are Illinois-based.

More than 5,000 glass pumpkins and other assorted seasonal decorations will be up for sale at the patch. Other items include acorns, leaves, fruits and vegetables.

Admission to the pumpkin patch is included with the standard cost of admission to the arboretum: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for children.

The pumpkin patch hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Pumpkins are available to purchase 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
