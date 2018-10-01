COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Grandfather spends retirement rocking sick babies in intensive care

EMBED </>More Videos

A grandfather volunteers his free time to rock babies in the NICU.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --
An Indianapolis grandfather is using his free time after retirement to rock sick babies to health.

Tom Stadler has volunteered in the neonatal intensive care unit at Riley Children's Health every Thursday for the past four years.

He says it can be stressful to work with sick babies, but it also makes him happy to do it.

Staff at the hospital says the families of the babies are grateful for volunteers like Stadler, who fill in during the times they can't be at their child's bedside.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfeel goodbabygrandparentsvolunteerismu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Mobile retail businesses set up for Wide Open Bluegrass
"Come Together for the Coast" tickets on sale
The Triangle gears up for a busy weekend of events
Black Wall Street event celebrates innovation, entrepreneurship
More Community & Events
Top Stories
7 injured in crash involving pedestrians in downtown Raleigh
Man shot in stomach in parking lot of Fayetteville bar
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Donations pour in for family who lost all in Florence floodwaters
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Cardi B to surrender to cops in alleged assault at strip club
Man arrested for DWI after car plows into Boy Scouts
Cumberland County to spray for mosquitoes after Florence
Show More
Police searching for suspect involved in ATM robbery, carjacking
Woman admits to shooting husband after he forced way into home, deputies say
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Siler City
3-year-old child rescued from stolen car in Durham
Dr. Seuss books lost for 20 years delivered to grandmother
More News