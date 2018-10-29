COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Here's where you can ride the Santa Train

On Saturday, Dec. 8, you can ride the Santa Train with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
On Saturday, Dec. 8, you can ride the Santa Train with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The popular, one-day-only event lets kids spend time with Santa, ride the train and enjoy special refreshments.

You can board the Santa Train at the Raleigh Union Station.
Depature Times:
Raleigh- 10 a.m.
Cary- 10:12 a.m.
Durham- 10:32 a.m.
Burlington 11:08 a.m.

You can also book a round-trip ticket on Train #75 to Greensboro (GRO) which returns on Train #74.

Purchase tickets online at NCByTrain.org or by calling 800-872-7245.
