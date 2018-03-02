COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Holi celebration brings smiles to the Triangle

The community enjoying last year's Rangwali Holi celebration (Credit: Morrisville Town Council )

MORRISVILLE (WTVD) --
Looking for something fun to do with the whole family this weekend? Check out this Holi celebration event.

Holi is a traditional Indian festival to mark the onset of spring as well as the celebration of fertility, color, and love.

The celebration is over spread over two days.

The first event, Holi Dahan, was Thursday.

People gathered under the full moon to perform rituals in front of the bonfire which signifies the triumph of good over evil.

The next event, Rangwali Holi, is Saturday.

During the bright celebration, people will smear colored powder on each other, sing, and dance.

It is a day when people forgive and forget past enmities and embrace each other to make a new beginning.

The free event will begin at 3:30 p.m. at 309 Aviation Parkway in Morrisville.

For more information call (919) 481-2574.

Morrisville is one of the most diverse towns in North Carolina and has one of the highest density of Indian American's in the United States.

Satish Garimella is an ABC11 Community Influencer. Learn more about the program here.
