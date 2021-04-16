George Floyd's NC family to commemorate his death anniversary with 'Day of Enlightenment'

All have an image of George Floyd, the date 5/25 and the phrase "Day of Enlightenment." The George Floyd Memorial Center website says they want May 25 to be commemorated as the day the world came together for a common purpose and opened the world's eyes to the plight of Black Americans.
Roger Floyd said it's an awakening and way to keep his legacy alive.
"We want to get this completely, definitely across the United States," Roger Floyd said. "So everybody can be in a position to have the gear, wear the gear, especially on May 25th of this year."
The merchandise is on sale on the website of the center, a nonprofit with plans to build a brick and mortar building in Raleigh.
"It's going to be used also as a fundraiser," Roger Floyd said, adding that proceeds will go to their programs, such as providing free technological training to residents in Hoke County.
Meanwhile, closing arguments begin Monday in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death.
"There are moments where I have to turn away for a bit," Roger Floyd said, adding that's especially true when the defense is in control. "It's just like now, OK, George is on trial."
When asked about George Floyd's drug use being brought up in the trial, Roger Floyd said: "He had a past like we all do but everyone deserves a second chance."
He added: "We're just hopeful. We're optimistic that we will get the verdict, outcome, that I know the world is hoping for."
More protests against police brutality are planned across the U.S.
"Come out protest, but do it orderly, do it peacefully," Roger Floyd said.
"The protests, you're going to see that. And that's going to happen. But what really disturbs me is the fact that it gets out of hand, with the looting, with the destruction. I say, no matter what happens, that is uncalled for, that we can have calmness in what I call a peaceful protest."
Members of George Floyd's family are working on bringing a tribute to him to at North Carolina Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh. Saturday, members of his family will attend an event there.