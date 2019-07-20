Community & Events

Triangle Down Syndrome Network and iCan Shine team up to teach kids with Down syndrome how to ride bikes

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Triangle Down Syndrome Network partnered with the iCan Shine Organization to help kids with Down syndrome learn to ride a bike.

"I practice my bike out here," said a participant. "My bike went around 19 times as fast as I could."

The five day camp, open to kids over the age of eight, had over 40 participants and 400 volunteers. By Friday, the majority of kids were riding two-wheel bikes all on their own.

"This camp has been a godsend," said Vanessa Jacobs. "We have wanted our daughter to learn how to ride her bike with confidence and she just wasn't there yet."

"Whenever I put a new challenge in front of her I can refer back to this one," added Jacobs. "I can say 'But remember you didn't think you could ride a two-wheel, you can ride a two-wheel, a three-wheel, you can do anything you want to do. All you have to do is strive for it.'"

Dina Niblock, another parent at the event, commented on their son's riding.

"Right now for the first time he's on two wheels," said Dina Niblock. "We'll be working on that after this camp ends. He is just so happy. Seeing him so happy makes me very happy."

The new two-wheel riders even had a visit from the Raleigh Police Department.

"Riding a bike is more challenging than a lot of people might think," said Senior Police Officer Paul Pettet. "The reward of the expression on their face and the excitement and the true joy that you can see from them when they actually get it, it's amazing."

The iCan Bike Camp was free for individuals with Down syndrome.

If you would like to help bring the iCan Bike Camp back to the Triangle, you can click here to make a donation.
