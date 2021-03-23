Community & Events

Input wanted for Wake County's newest park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County residents will get the opportunity to weigh in on the county's newest park.

Kellam-Wyatt Farm is located just outside the beltline in eastern Raleigh, near where New Bern Avenue and North Rogers Lane intersect.

The 59 acre property includes woods, lakes and open fields.

But the ultimate form of the property remains a draft for now.

Wake County will hold a virtual public meeting Wednesday from 6:30 - 8 p.m. At the meeting, county leaders will give an update on the planning process and the current draft plan for the park.
