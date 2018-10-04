It's pumpkin judging time at the State Farmers Market

Have a good-looking pumpkin? It may be prize worthy!The State Farmers Market is holding its 33rd annual Decorated Pumpkin Contest on Thursday, which is open to "children of all ages."Decorated pumpkins will be judged on use of color and shape, the quality of the pumpkin used, along with creativity.You can paint or use other art media to decorate your pumpkin, but it has to be a real pumpkin, not artificial.The top four winners in each age division will receive a State Farmers Market prize pack.First-place winners will receive a prize pack worth $50, second-place winners will earn a prize pack worth $40, third-place winners will earn a prize pack worth $30, and fourth-place winners will take home prize packs worth $20.The contest is divided into three age groups: 8 and under, 9 to 15, and 16 and older.You can drop off your entry at the Farmers Building from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Judging will start at 10 a.m.All entries will be displayed in the Farmers Building through the end of October.The State Farmers Market is located at 1201 Agriculture St., Raleigh.