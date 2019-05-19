Community & Events

Legendary Chapel Hill food icon 'Mama Dip' remembered, celebrated in Carrboro

By
CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mildred "Mama Dip" Council was celebrated at the Carrboro Century Center Sunday afternoon during an event that honored her legacy.

Her famed restaurant, Mama Dip's Kitchen, prepared a "Sunday Supper spread" to help celebrate her life.

The event's theme was "Continuing the Legacy." At $75 per ticket, guests were also encouraged to participate in a raffle which will be used to provide a grant to charity group, TABLE.

The NCCU Jazz Ensemble also performed at the event.

Guests were also given the chance to choose the best dessert.

The Mama Dip Share the Love Fund, along with the Triangle Community Foundation, looks to provide grants to causes that are important to Mildred Council's legacy.
