Events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- July 20, 2019, marks the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's lunar landing, and you can celebrate this landmark at events around the Triangle this weekend.

Here are this weekend's biggest events:

One Giant Leap Party at Barley Labs
When: Friday, July 19, 2019--5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Barley Labs, 4015 University Drive, Durham
Price: Free

Man on the Moon Celebration at Morgan Imports
When: Saturday, July 20, 2019
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Morgan Imports, 113 S. Gregson Street, Durham
Price: Free

One Giant Leap: 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Event at West Point on the Eno
When: Saturday, July 20, 2019
9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Where: West Point on the Eno Environmental Education Pavilion, 5253 N. Roxboro Street
Price: Free

Astronomy and Astrophysics Research Lab Open House: Explore Apollo Landing Sites
When: Saturday, July 20, 2019
12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of Natural Science's Nature Research Center, 121 West Jones Street, Raleigh
Price: Free

One Giant Leap Festival at North Carolina Museum of History
When: Saturday, July 20, 2019
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E Edenton Street, Raleigh
Price: Free

Special Tour of the Moon
When: Thursday, July 18, 2019
3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of Natural Science's Nature Research Center, 121 West Jones Street, Raleigh
Price: Free

Science Cafe: New Perspectives on the Formation of the Moon
When: Thursday, July 18, 2019
7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Daily Planet Cafe, 11 W. Jones Street, Raleigh
Price: Free

If you're interested in learning about possible theories of the formation of the moon, look no further!

Carolina Skies: Lunar Landing Edition
When: Friday, July 19, 2019
2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, 250 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
Price: $8.25 for adult tickets

Carolina Skies shows in Summer 2019 will highlight how astronauts from the Apollo program were trained in celestial navigation at Morehead.

