Events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- July 20, 2019, marks the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's lunar landing, and you can celebrate this landmark at events around the Triangle this weekend.When: Friday, July 19, 2019--5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.Where: Barley Labs, 4015 University Drive, DurhamPrice: FreeWhen: Saturday, July 20, 201911 a.m. to 5 p.m.Where: Morgan Imports, 113 S. Gregson Street, DurhamPrice: FreeWhen: Saturday, July 20, 20199:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.Where: West Point on the Eno Environmental Education Pavilion, 5253 N. Roxboro StreetPrice: FreeWhen: Saturday, July 20, 201912 p.m. to 4 p.m.Where: North Carolina Museum of Natural Science's Nature Research Center, 121 West Jones Street, RaleighPrice: FreeWhen: Saturday, July 20, 201911 a.m. to 4 p.m.Where: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E Edenton Street, RaleighPrice: FreeWhen: Thursday, July 18, 20193 p.m. to 5 p.m.Where: North Carolina Museum of Natural Science's Nature Research Center, 121 West Jones Street, RaleighPrice: FreeWhen: Thursday, July 18, 20197 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.Where: Daily Planet Cafe, 11 W. Jones Street, RaleighPrice: FreeIf you're interested in learning about possible theories of the formation of the moon, look no further!When: Friday, July 19, 20192:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.Where: Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, 250 E Franklin St, Chapel HillPrice: $8.25 for adult ticketsCarolina Skies shows in Summer 2019 will highlight how astronauts from the Apollo program were trained in celestial navigation at Morehead.