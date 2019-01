Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Jan. 21. There are many opportunities to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. around the Triangle leading up to MLK Day.Here's a list:(Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday), 12:00 p/m.Bobby Gersten, 98, World War II veteran and UNC's oldest athlete will lead the march from the Pit to the steps of South Building.William "Henry Jr." Thorpe, founder and director of UNC Walk for Health will wear Union solider garb and deliver a message to University officials.UNC campusChapel Hill, NC, 9 a.m.Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens1215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Raleigh, 10 a.m.Jerry Passmore Senior Center103 Meadowlands Drive in Hillsborough 2019 Youth Innovation Summit , 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.The Triangle Uplift Foundation is sponsoring the summit to inspire students in grades 5th through 12th grade in the Triangle.Cary Academy Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Commemoration and Celebration , 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.African American civil rights activist and "Me Too" movement founder Tarana Burke will deliver the keynote address.Duke Chapel401 Chapel Drive in Durham, 7:15 a.m.Breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.Sheraton Imperial4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m.Crown Expo Center1960 Coliseum Drive in Fayetteville, 11:00 a.m.State Capitol Building in Raleigh, 12 p.m.Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts2 E South St in Raleigh Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration , 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.Donate books to Book Harvest to help make sure children have access to reading.Durham Central Park, 5:30 p.m.Meymandi Hall at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts 18th Annual African American Cultural Celebration , 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.The statewide kickoff to Black History Month is named a Top 20 event by Southeast Tourism Society and will feature 75 musicians, storytellers, dancers, chefs, historians and more.North Carolina Museum of History5 E Edenton Street in Raleigh