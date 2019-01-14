MARTIN LUTHER KING JR

LIST OF EVENTS: Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. across the Triangle

EMBED </>More Videos

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Jan. 21. There are many opportunities to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. around the Triangle leading up to MLK Day.

Here's a list:

Tuesday, January 15 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday)
UNC Walk for Health Marches to recognize Union soldier, 12:00 p/m.
Bobby Gersten, 98, World War II veteran and UNC's oldest athlete will lead the march from the Pit to the steps of South Building.
William "Henry Jr." Thorpe, founder and director of UNC Walk for Health will wear Union solider garb and deliver a message to University officials.
UNC campus
Chapel Hill, NC

Friday, January 18
Wreath Laying Ceremony, 9 a.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens
1215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Raleigh

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance with guest speaker Senator Valerie Foushee, 10 a.m.
Jerry Passmore Senior Center
103 Meadowlands Drive in Hillsborough

Saturday, January 19
2019 Youth Innovation Summit , 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
The Triangle Uplift Foundation is sponsoring the summit to inspire students in grades 5th through 12th grade in the Triangle.
Cary Academy

Sunday, January 20
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Commemoration and Celebration, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
African American civil rights activist and "Me Too" movement founder Tarana Burke will deliver the keynote address.
Duke Chapel
401 Chapel Drive in Durham

Monday, January 21
39th MLK, Jr. Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, 7:15 a.m.
Breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Sheraton Imperial
4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m.
Crown Expo Center
1960 Coliseum Drive in Fayetteville

MLK Memorial March, 11:00 a.m.
State Capitol Building in Raleigh

Martin Luther King Noon Observation, 12 p.m.
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
2 E South St in Raleigh

Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Donate books to Book Harvest to help make sure children have access to reading.
Durham Central Park

MLK Evening Musical Celebration, 5:30 p.m.
Meymandi Hall at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, January 26
18th Annual African American Cultural Celebration, 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
The statewide kickoff to Black History Month is named a Top 20 event by Southeast Tourism Society and will feature 75 musicians, storytellers, dancers, chefs, historians and more.
North Carolina Museum of History
5 E Edenton Street in Raleigh
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmartin luther king jreventsmlksocietyRaleighDurhamChapel HillHillsboroughFayettevilleCary
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 13, 2019
50 years ago, Kentucky Derby disqualified winner for first time
MLK Jr. was scheduled to be in Durham the day he was assassinated
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
More martin luther king jr
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Coastal Credit Union Music Park hiring for summer
Now Open: Raleigh speakeasy requires a private key to enter
What's the future of Dorothea Dix Park? Here's what it might look like
Raleigh man opens first African-American-owned cultural art gallery
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trooper reportedly shot in Wilson County
UNC Chancellor Folt to step down, issues big decision on Silent Sam
Here are all the ways you can help injured Raleigh PD officer Ainsworth
'Monstrous act:' Deputies disturbed by killing of 6-month-old, 2 women
Man killed father, sent photos to coworker, warrants say
Experiencing more robocalls? 'Do Not Call' service down due to shutdown
Coastal Credit Union Music Park hiring for summer
Rep. David Price talks government shutdown with ABC11's Jonah Kaplan
Show More
Service member injured in Fort Bragg training incident
Disgruntled customer accused of throwing hot coffee in McDonald's worker's face
Raleigh Arts taking applications for Oberlin Road improvement project
Raleigh family of 6 without home after fire
Suspected puppy thief arrested during Goldsboro traffic stop
More News