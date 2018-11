The Raleigh ArtBeats program is in full swing!What started as a pizza slice on a downtown Raleigh sidewalk, is now a full blown art landscape around the city. Back in September, the City of Raleigh Department of Transportation and Raleigh Arts Office, in partnership with Artspace and the Downtown Raleigh Alliance announced Raleigh ArtBeats, a series of 16 painted sidewalk interventions.