Here's how you can celebrate Juneteenth

Cary

Durham

Raleigh

Apex

Chapel Hill

Durham

Fayetteville

Raleigh

Morrisville

Rocky Mount

Wilson

As local communities prepare to commemorate Juneteenth , celebratory events surrounding education, art, family, and culture are planned.Some of the biggest events include:Join the celebration at the Sertoma Amphitheater at Bond Park. From 1 pm - 2:30 pm, enjoy music, dance, spoken word, and more in this free family event. On the evening prior, the columns of the Cary Art Center will be lit in red, yellow, and green to honor the heritage and meaning of the day.A fun-filled, educational, and uplifting event that includes entertainment, food, vendors, health fair, kids zone, fashion show, and more! This annual event takes place along East Main Street (between Roxboro and Dillard Streets) from 1 pm - 10 pm.Join the NCMA for a weekend of music, family activities, films, and discussions honoring the history of Juneteenth. The weekend will kick-off with a live outdoor performance by three-time Grammy-nominated artists Sweet Honey In the Rock. Saturday will follow with a family story time, book discussion, and acclaimed documentary screenings. The weekend concludes in a joint celebration of Black Music Month live from the Joseph M. Bryan Jr. Theater in Museum Park on Sunday.Below are other Juneteenth celebrations happening across our viewing area. For more or to submit an event happening in your community, please visit the ABC11 Community Calendar The Depot, located at 220 N. Salem Street will be filled with food trucks, performances and games for the whole family to enjoy as Apex celebrates Freedom Day.The Town of Chapel Hill kickoffs its celebration with a virtual video premiere featuring performances and remarks. The program begins at 7 pm.Join in the spirit of Juneteenth by decorating your car and driving through some of Chapel Hill's and Carrboro's historic Black communities. There are two starting points and cars are asked to arrive by 3:30 pm.Enjoy the music in downtown Chapel Hill as four African-American artists perform along Franklin Street from 6 pm - 8 pm.On Juneteenth, Historic Stagville invites visitors to remember emancipation and explore the history of the struggle for freedom on one of North Carolina's largest plantations. Outdoor guided tours will be offered at various times throughout the day. Registration is required, but admission and tours are free for all.Celebrate African-American culture in this virtual festival. The event features live music, speakers, workshops, vendors, and more. Free registration.Join the NC Museum of History via Zoom in an insightful conversation to examine the history behind this holiday and reveal why its celebration is more important now than ever. They will also explore North Carolina's special connections to the historic event and share details about Raleigh's inaugural Juneteenth Celebration.With the theme, "Preserving Our Heritage, Moving It Forward", a combination of virtual and in-person events are planned that include chalk drawings at The State Capitol and an afternoon of music, dance, presentations, and more.Celebrate the legacy of emancipation at the Pope House Museum , the historic home of Dr. Manassa T. Pope and his family. The museum will be hosting a three-day long celebration featuring rare artifacts, special guest speakers, exclusive guided tours, and various activity stations. Self-guided tours of both the Pope House Museum and Dr. Pope's Neighborhood Historic 3rd Ward Tour are available. The event is free and open to the public! Location: 511 S Wilmington St, RaleighThis inaugural event strives to bring the community together for fun, education, and fellowship. The event will feature local Black-owned businesses, music, food, and activities for everyone. Location: 2235 Garner Road, Raleigh.The O.A.S.I.S. Foundation of NC and Alta Community Action Association host an afternoon full of fun, food, music, and culture. Location: MLK Memorial Gardens and The Platinum Event Center, 10 am - 5 pmCelebrate the emancipation and the achievements of Morrisville's African-American community in a day of speakers, proclamations, food, activities, music, and more! Location: Cedar Fork Community Center, 10 am - 2 pmThe Juneteenth Community Empowerment Festival is back! On Friday, enjoy a block-party at the corner of Washington and Tarboro streets in downtown Rocky Mount from 6 pm - 10 pm. The event continues on Saturday beginning at 11 am with a festival at the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station.Join the conversation with local leader Yolanda Taylor at the new Wilson Arts Center from 12 pm - 2 pm.Located in the 500 East Nash Street block of the city, the day will feature local performances, speakers, vendors, a kids' area, and more. The event runs from 10 am - 7 pm