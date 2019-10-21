Man's epic Halloween light show features rapping, neon pumpkins and strobe lights

TRACY, Calif. -- Rapping, neon-charged pumpkins, and an accompanying light show of ghosts and gravestones greets neighbors in one Tracy neighborhood this Halloween.The creative man behind this flashy, fall display puts on a show on the weekends to raise money for a local family shelter.Tom BetGeorge said his love for light-shows started as a hobby at home.Now, he creates them for theme parks across the globe.