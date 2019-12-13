Military mothers, spouses showered with Christmas gifts

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- We all know that Christmas is said to be "the most wonderful time of the year" but for military spouses, it can also be the most stressful."It's a hard job, especially when your husband is gone and you have kids," said one military spouse.On Friday, "Support Military Families" teamed up with Manna Church and local businesses to bring military moms some Christmas joy.More than 2,000 care packages were handed out to Fort Bragg families."It's just awesome to be supported by a Christian ministry that loves on military spouses," said Brittany Andrews.But moms weren't the only ones on the Christmas list, their tots also went home with toys."We're stay at home moms and just dad is working so this helps us. (It) makes the kids happy, gives us something to do. So I appreciate it," said one mom.For Wendi Iacobello, her greatest gift didn't come wrapped in a bow."Well I was here last year and very broken and hurt and my husband and I had tried to have a baby for three years and we lost the baby so Christmas was really hard and they prayed over us here and two weeks later we found out we were pregnant with our beautiful rainbow baby," said Iacobello.So while Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, for Diane Rumley and her volunteers it's also the most important."Every care package that we give has the bible in it or a book about Jesus and everything we do is to share the hope that you can find not just at Christmas but all year round," said Rumley.