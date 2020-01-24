RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The statewide kick-off to Black History Month starts in downtown Raleigh this weekend.
On Saturday, the North Carolina Museum of History will hold its 19th annual African American Cultural Celebration.
The celebration includes musicians, storytellers, dancers, chefs, historians, playwrights, authors, artists, reenactors and hands-on children's activities.
"On one hand this is our statewide kickoff to Black History Month, so this is kind of our resounding call from all over to help us celebrate North Carolina's African-American history again in one space," said Angela Thorpe, director of the NC African American Heritage Museum "There's almost nothing like it in the state, so it's really incredible."
The 19th annual African American Cultural Celebration runs on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the NC Museum of HIstory.
The event is free of charge, find the full itinerary for the event here.
