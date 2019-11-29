Community & Events

NC children donate Thanksgiving feast to USO as Christmas gift for Dad

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three children in eastern North Carolina have donated their Thanksgiving feast to the USO as a Christmas gift to their father.

Ellie, Noah, and Judah Spellman decided they would make sure military families had enough food for thanksgiving to share this year. Their gesture comes in part because Thanksgiving is their dad's favorite holiday.

Their donation will feed about 300 service members, according to WCTI. It was about $600 worth of food for the USO of North Carolina.

They paid for this food with gift cards they received and saved from over a year ago when their house got destroyed from Hurricane Florence- and with a little help from mom.

The family lives in Carteret County.
