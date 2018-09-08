NC State Fairgrounds hosts American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership day

The NC State Fairgrounds hosted the American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership day on Saturday.At the event, people played lightning rounds with friends to hear their reaction to three short words: A Dog's Life.Most results mentioned things like seven years, dig days of summer, man's best friend and other known cultural or scientific connections.Many dog breeds got plenty of attention at the event.Dog rescuer Linda Beauchamp smiled as she told us why she was at the event."I love dogs! I'm in hog heaven. Well, dog heaven!"Very close to heaven on Earth for Beauchamp, one of the many pet parents who spent time at the Fairgrounds Saturday.Pam Prokopowitz is very proud of her Portuguese Water Dog Sir Walter Wally."They have webbed feet," Prokopowitz said. "He loves to dive. He's learning how to do sport on a rowboat. Go out and retrieve, then come back!"Not far away stood Dan Patzwaldt, owner of a small dog named Maggie."We entered her into a competition, but she needs a little more work," Patzwaldt said.So did some of the other dogs spotted at the Fairgrounds Saturday.However, a very well behaved little one, described by his smiling owner, looked happy to be in the company of so many canines. That pooch is a rescue retrieved from an abandoned campsite."When we found him we were hoping he had Irish Wolfhound in him...obviously not," said Linda Beauchamp, smiling. She could see several adult wolfhounds just a few steps away.The owners of those gentle giants said they've rescued some of the dogs when a prospective owner has buyer's remorse due to the cost of keeping a dog healthy.Wolfhound owner Donna Lawlor said, "With most big dogs, or dogs in general people get, and they think they can just lock 'em in a crate and deal with it that way. It just doesn't work."Animal advocates say that because a dog becomes part of your family once you get the dog inside your home, it's important to do your research and remember adoption is a lifetime commitment."At least seven to ten years, minimum," said Guy Fisher of the American Kennel Club. "Some breeds last 17 to 18 years. Tall breeds have lived that long. Average hound breed is between 10 and 12 good quality years."That's why the AKC urges pet owners to prepare for the highs and lows of what could be a dog's long life before bringing a four-legged friend into your home.