COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NC State Fairgrounds hosts American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership day

EMBED </>More Videos

NC State Fairgrounds hosts American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership day

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The NC State Fairgrounds hosted the American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership day on Saturday.

At the event, people played lightning rounds with friends to hear their reaction to three short words: A Dog's Life.

Most results mentioned things like seven years, dig days of summer, man's best friend and other known cultural or scientific connections.

Many dog breeds got plenty of attention at the event.
Dog rescuer Linda Beauchamp smiled as she told us why she was at the event.

"I love dogs! I'm in hog heaven. Well, dog heaven!"

Very close to heaven on Earth for Beauchamp, one of the many pet parents who spent time at the Fairgrounds Saturday.

Pam Prokopowitz is very proud of her Portuguese Water Dog Sir Walter Wally.

"They have webbed feet," Prokopowitz said. "He loves to dive. He's learning how to do sport on a rowboat. Go out and retrieve, then come back!"

Not far away stood Dan Patzwaldt, owner of a small dog named Maggie.

"We entered her into a competition, but she needs a little more work," Patzwaldt said.

So did some of the other dogs spotted at the Fairgrounds Saturday.

However, a very well behaved little one, described by his smiling owner, looked happy to be in the company of so many canines. That pooch is a rescue retrieved from an abandoned campsite.
"When we found him we were hoping he had Irish Wolfhound in him...obviously not," said Linda Beauchamp, smiling. She could see several adult wolfhounds just a few steps away.

The owners of those gentle giants said they've rescued some of the dogs when a prospective owner has buyer's remorse due to the cost of keeping a dog healthy.

Wolfhound owner Donna Lawlor said, "With most big dogs, or dogs in general people get, and they think they can just lock 'em in a crate and deal with it that way. It just doesn't work."

Animal advocates say that because a dog becomes part of your family once you get the dog inside your home, it's important to do your research and remember adoption is a lifetime commitment.

"At least seven to ten years, minimum," said Guy Fisher of the American Kennel Club. "Some breeds last 17 to 18 years. Tall breeds have lived that long. Average hound breed is between 10 and 12 good quality years."

That's why the AKC urges pet owners to prepare for the highs and lows of what could be a dog's long life before bringing a four-legged friend into your home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspet adoptiondoganimalRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
UNC on alert ahead of another possible Silent Sam protest
Hidden History: North Carolina's lost drive-in theaters
First responders honored at 5th annual appreciation breakfast
Atlantic Tire Championships return to Wake County
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Florence expected to soon become hurricane again, could intensify to Cat. 4 by midweek
Miami Boulevard closed after fatal motorcycle accident in Durham
3rd person charged in connection with murder in death of Leggett mayor, wife
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
Apple recalling a number of iPhone 8s for manufacturing defect
Dashcam captures moment train plows through semi stalled on tracks
Authorities investigating deadly double shooting in Durham
Bill Daily, sidekick on hit 60s and 70s sitcoms, dies at 91
Show More
'I don't cheat to win': Serena Williams spars with umpire over penalty
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
Junior high students take action after bus driver has a heart attack
Subway stop reopens at World Trade Center for first time since 9/11
Expect fewer parking spots at RDU due to repaving project
More News