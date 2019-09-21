Community & Events

New calls for awareness on domestic violence after two Triangle murders

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The issue of domestic violence is getting renewed attention in the Triangle after two women were found murdered.

One of the victims in Orange County-- Anne Kirkpatrick-- took out a protective order against the man charged with her murder.

"Every situation is unique, so we want to make sure the safety plan addresses the specific cases for each individual," said Susan Friedman, associate director of the Compass Center in Chapel Hill.

The center mourned Anne's death in a post on their website: they could not say whether or not she was one of the 1400 people they helped last year.

"It's very prevalent in all communities and the 1,400 people we saw are just a small portion of the people experiencing abuse in their homes," Friedman said.

They have a 24-hour crisis hotline you can call if you need help at (919) 929-7122. Advocates on those calls provide emotional support first then direct people to law enforcement if needed as well as emergency housing and/or shelter.

Anne last worked at City Kitchen in Chapel Hill and was described as "lover of animals."
