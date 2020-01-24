Community & Events

Obama portraits to go on national tour in 2021

The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery announced Thursday, the wildly popular official portraits of the Obamas will go on a year-long national tour beginning in 2021.

The portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were painted by artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, retroactively.

Since their arrival in the Smithsonian two-years ago, the portraits have been a wildly popular attraction at the museum.



Beginning in June 2021, the portraits will be displayed at five museums across the country including Chicago, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston. These locations were chosen based on their connections to the former first couple and the artists.

The first stop for the Obama portraits will be the Art Institute of Chicago.

The tour is expected to last until May 2022.
