Operation Turkey: Volunteers prepare to feed 11,000 in Fayetteville this Thanksgiving

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Salvation Army has turned into the Operation Turkey headquarters for the Thanksgiving holiday.Volunteers suited up Tuesday night to prepare to put on the largest holiday feast in the Sandhills.On Wednesday, the Turkey Tailgate will require hundreds of volunteers roasting turkeys along with cooking stuffing, candied yams, corn and green beans.Volunteers are preparing to spend all of Wednesday in the kitchen by unloading canned goods and moving them inside. The plan is to continue cooking early Wednesday morning through midnight. Organizers have fundraising and donations to thank.Without it, feeding 11,000 is impossible."We have 520 turkeys to cook. We have 40 cases of large cans of vegetables and potatoes. We have four cases of 200 bags of potatoes," said Operation Turkey organizer Venassia Gunter.Organizers are accepting donations to purchase more food and grills. The doors open at the Salvation Army as early as 8 a.m.The feeding operation is open to the community until noon.